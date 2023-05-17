Audrey Belle Allen, 91, of Jerseyville passed away at 4:45 pm on Wed May 16, 2023 at Jerseyville Nursing & Rehab in Jerseyville.
She was born on Sept 24, 1931, in Alton, IL to the late Howard & Mae (Downs) Crader.
Audrey was a homemaker and once worked in the Circuit Clerk’s Office of the Jersey County Courthouse.
She married J. Richard Allen on April 1, 1952 in Jerseyville. He passed away on May 26,2004. She later married William Wilson who also preceded her in death.
She is survived by 3 children and their spouses, James “Chopper” Allen of Jerseyville, Kim (David) Loy of Jerseyville and Jane (Todd) Becker of Jacksonville, 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, son & daughters-in-law; Steven & Krista Allen and daughter-in-law;’ Cathy Allen, brothers; Leo & Dale Crader, a sister: Alice Downs and sister-in-law Joan Murray and grandson Derek Allen.
Visitation will be on Friday May 19, 2023, at Alexander Funeral Home in Jerseyville with services at 11 am at the funeral home with Jacob Medford officiating.
Burial will take place at the St Francis Catholic Cemetery in Jerseyville.
Memorials may be made to Dist 100 or JCH Foundations
