Arthur Tite

Arthur Glenn Tite, 78, a family man, passed away 7:39 pm, Monday, July 17, 2023 at Gillespie Health and Rehab.
Born April 18, 1945 in Wood River, he was the son of Arthur B. and Theresa (Bradley) Tite.
He was an electrician for Laclede Steel and member of IBEW Local 649 in Alton for over 30 years before retiring.
On April 18, 1991 in Las Vegas, he married Patricia (Dover) Stemm. She survives.
Surviving also are three sons, Chad S. Tite of Bethalto, Joshua Stemm of Granite City, Tom Stemm of St. Louis; daughter, Glenda S. Flowers of Gillespie; 10 grandchildren, Jacob (Megan) Flowers, Michael Flowers, Steven (Megan) Flowers, Travis Flowers, Morgan Stemm, Joshua Stemm, Kylee Stemm, Isabella Tite, Brody Stemm, Ben Stemm; six great grandchildren, Kayden Flowers, Nevaeh Flowers, Dexter Flowers, Camden Henry, Layton Flowers, Olivia a brother, Eddie (Mary Kay) Tite of East Alton; sister, Rosie Tite of East Alton; sisters-in-law, Sherry Tite of Rosewood Heights, Paula (Sam) Coffey of Alton; and brothers-in-law, Rich Hahnenkamp of Holiday Shores, Richard "Dick" (Cheri) Dover of Godfrey, Bob Gresham of Godfrey; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins that loved him.
He was preceded in death by his son, Troy Tite; daughter, Kelly Jo Tite; brothers, Ronnie Tite, Larry Tite, Richard Tite, Michael Tite; sister, Janet Hahnenkamp; sister-in-law, Peggy Gresham; brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Nancy Dover
Visitation will be from 4-7 pm, Friday, July 21 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, where funeral service will be conducted at 9:30 am, Saturday, July 22. Rev. Trey Stille will officiate.
Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.