Arthur Garrett

Arthur "Art" F. Garrett, 91, passed away at 9:30 pm on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on February 28, 1932, in Ansonia, OH to John and Rowena (Westfall) Garrett.
He married Carol James on April 17, 1971, in Florissant, MO, at St. Andrew United Methodist Church.
Art proudly served in the United States Air Force. He later received his Bachelor Degree at the University of Dayton and worked as an Electrical Engineer for McDonnell Douglas.
Art was a member of Godfrey United Methodist Church in Godfrey and a charter member of St. Andrew United Methodist Church in Florissant, MO. He enjoyed playing golf and piloting remote control airplanes. He was a talented musician; especially with the guitar, and loved singing with the church choirs, Barbershop Quartets and Community Theater.
In addition to his wife, Carol, Art is survived by two daughters, Dr. Christina (Thatcher) Levi, and Carla (Dan) Abel; a son, Brian (Donna) Garrett; six granddaughters, Jessica (Cory) Rickard, Ashley Huether, Cera (Keith) Thorton, Alayna Abel, Hannah Abel, and Ellanore Levi; and a grandson, Gabriel Levi, along with many nieces, nephews, extended family members and good friends.
In addition to his parents, Art was preceded in death by his siblings and a grandson.
Visitation will be 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, August 14, 2023, at Memorial Park Cemetery in St. Louis, MO. Pastor Monica Jefferson will officiate.
Memorials are suggested to 5As in Alton.
