Anton "Tony" Carl Shimunek, 77, passed away at 10:39 pm on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis.
He was born on October 21, 1945 in Highland, IL to Anton J. and Rose A. (Votava) Shimunek.
Tony was an exceptionally intelligent individual and held a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science. His primary focus was software engineering in the health care industry and worked abroad in Saudi Arabia for over 20 years. Tony enjoyed traveling, and did so every chance he got. He was an avid outdoorsman and bicycling was one of his favorite pastimes. He always looked forward to holidays, spending time with family and loved gift giving. Above all, Tony was a caring person with a tender soul who loved unconditionally.
Tony is survived by six siblings, Larry Shimunek, Diane (Mike) Mitchell, Joan Shimunek, Mary Ann Wiegand, Rick Shimunek, and David (Chris) Shimunek; numerous nieces and nephews,
Mike Mitchell, Diane Pruett, Tera Wiegand, Crystal Wiegand, Andrew Shimunek, Thomas Shimunek, Tiffany Shimunek; several great-nieces and great-nephews, KodyWiegand, Rosie Wiegand, Crystal "Candy" Wiegand, Serenity Wiegand, William Shimunek, Gabbie Flanigan, Gavin Mitchell, Grant Mitchell, Gwynith Mitchell, Joseph Pruett, Joshua Pruett, Michaela Pruett and Rebecca Pruett, along with many extended family members and good friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Terry Wiegand and a sister-in-law, Jean Shimunek.
Cremation rites were accorded.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is entrusted with professional services.
A private interment will be held at Mount Gilead Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials are suggested to Lewis & Clark Community College Library.
