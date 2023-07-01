Brighton
Antoinette “Toni” Marie Dale, 60, of Brighton, IL, passed away at 5:53 p.m. Wed. June 28, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, IL.
She was born March 28, 1963 in Canton, OH. On May 27, 2006 she and Terry L. Dale were married in Alton. He survives in Brighton.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter: Shannon Calhoun; a step-son: Darran Dale of Wood River, IL; 2 grandchildren: Silas and Isrihanna; and a brother: John Rossi.
Toni was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Mildred Rossi, a daughter, Aleah Calhoun and a sister, Tracy Campbell.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.