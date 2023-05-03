Anna Retzer

Anna Marie Retzer, 88, passed away on May 1, 2023 at Jersey Community Hospital. She was born on January 9, 1935 in Michael to Joseph F. & Sadie (Hazelwonder) Roth. She married Herman Joseph Retzer in 1954 at St. Michael’s Church. She was a member of Holy Ghost Church in Jerseyville. She is survived by her children: Lynn Retzer Rudolph, Thomas Lee (Kelly) Retzer, Lisa Ann Retzer; her grandchildren: Sarah Ann (Carrie Gilbreth) Wilson, Kevin Wilson, Drew Thomas (Kellie) Retzer, and Lindsey Leigh (Johnathan) Anderson; great-grandchildren: Cooper Thomas Wilson, Isaac Joseph Wilson, Blakely Elaine Retzer, Nolan Thomas Retzer, Piper Jo Anderson; her siblings: Melba Friedel, Janet Klunk, and Joseph Roth. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband: Herman Joseph Retzer, infant son: Timothy Joseph Retzer, and her siblings: Mildred Kirbach, Alfred Roth, Loren Roth, and Earl David Roth. A funeral mass will be held on May 5, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Holy Ghost Church in Jerseyville. Burial will take place the following day on May 6, 2023 at 10:00 am at St. Anselm’s Cemetery in Kampsville. Father Martin Smith will be officiating the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Francis/Holy Ghost Schools.
ALEXANDER FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS