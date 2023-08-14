Anna Lomelino

Anna “Ann” (Swift) Lomelino, 68, passed away at 12:27pm on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at Rivers Crossing in Alton. She was born on November 9, 1954, in Arnold, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Jessie “Shelby” and Elsie “Effie” Swift. Survivors include a son: Raymond (Doni) Swift, her grandchildren: Destiny (James) Myers, Desseray Hibbs, Rodney Hibbs, Randy Hibbs, her great grandchildren: Noah, Luke, John, Michael, Holly, Keith, Beau, Brooklynn, Desi, Shawn, her sisters: Patsy Boyd, Tina (Luke)Flagg, Linda (Larry) Lambird, her brothers: Jessie Swift and Carl Swift, a special friend: Rosemary Reed, and many other extended family and friends.
A homemaker, Ann was kind hearted, loved her family, her church, and helping people. She was a member of Riverbend Calvary Chapel in Rosewood Heights.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister: Margaret Swift, and two stillborn brothers: Odie and C.W.
In celebration of her life, memorial services will be held at 10:30am on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Riverbend Calvary Chapel in Rosewood Heights. Private inurnment will be at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville.
Online guestbook available at www.pitchford funeral home.com.
Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of cremation arrangements.