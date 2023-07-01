Wood River
Anna F. Chatham, 65, of Wood River passed away Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Evelyn’s house in Creve Coeur, MO.
She was born December 3, 1957 in Alton to Steven J. “Mel” and Margaret (Gomer) Duich.
Anna loved her grandchildren and enjoyed shopping and watching birds.
She is survived by her daughter, Alisha (David) Fulcher of East Alton; grandchildren, Colton Fulcher and Gracie Byron; sister, Margaret Ann (Frank) Kagel of Quincy and two nephews, Rodney and Bryan Kagel.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Stephanie Longwisch and a niece, Carrie Longwisch.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11a.m. at Paynic Home for Funerals in East Alton on Wednesday July 5, 2023. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Alton. Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.