Angela Dawn White, 51, of Granite City, IL died on Friday, May 19, 2023 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.
She was born on August 10, 1971 in Houston, MO to Kenneth Lee White and Sarah Catherine (Lucas) Mize.
Angela enjoyed playing pool in the Midwest Player’s League. She also enjoyed diamond painting.
The loving mother and grandmother is survived by a daughter, Brandie Horner of Granite City; 2 sons: Nick (Megan) Horner of Hillsboro, MO and Titan Conger of Granite City; a grandson, Andrew; 3 brothers: Kenny (Cherie) Lucas of Royal Lakes, IL, Michael White of Granite City and Robert (Chuck) McKim of Jefferson City, MO; a sister, Christy Novich of Springfield, IL; best friend, Lynda Scheer of Granite City; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Besides her parents, Angela is preceded in death by a daughter, Sarah Mae Horner.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
