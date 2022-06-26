Angela Ruth Goodrich, 68, of Shipman, passed away at 1:43 pm on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Evelyns House in St. Louis.
She was born on January 25, 1954, in Carrollton, to the late Adrian and Doris (Talkington) Kappel.
Ruth married Danny Goodrich on November 29, 1969, in Meadowbrook.
She was a florist for Lammers in Alton and a member of the Carlinville Moose Lodge 1216. Ruth attended St. Johns UCC in Brighton, and enjoyed camping, float trips, and spending time with her beloved grandchildren.
Ruth is survived by her husband, Danny; son Chris Goodrich of St. Louis; eight grandchildren Zach (Allison) Goodrich, Danny Joseph Goodrich, Julia Goodrich, Josie (Dylan) Wittman, Tyler Goodrich, Benjamin Goodrich, Cole King, and Victoria King; three great grandchildren Jaxon Kelly, Lillian Goodrich, and Cecelia Wittman; two sisters Joan Hartsock and Amy (Aaron) McWard.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Adrian and Doris; son James “Danny” Goodrich; three sisters Kathy Summers, Mary Lush, and Jean Kappel.
Visitation will be held from 4 pm to 7 pm on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.
Private family burial will be at Green Pond Cemetery in Pearl.
Memorials may be made to Evelyns House in St. Louis.
