Amy Settle

Amy Jo (Dewey) Settle, 62, of Jerseyville, sadly passed on Monday, May 8, 2023, at St. Clair Hospital in Fenton, MO. She was born on January 27, 1961, the daughter of Michael E. and M. Jane (Barber) Dewey.
Amy grew up in the Brighton area. She moved to Texas and lived there for many years, where she started her family. Eventually, she made her way back to Illinois, and started her own business, Roses Etc.
She was a great cook and she enjoyed her family, cats, listening to her albums, and watching game shows.
Amy is survived by her long-time companion, Pat Compton; father and step-mother, Michael and Janice Dewey; daughters, Danalee Settle, Errin Settle; sister Kelly Sibley (Ranford Hawkins); an aunt Anna Barber; sisters-in-law, Michelle Dewey and Kim Hennick; a nephew Alexander Sibley; three nieces, Morgan Harlan (Todd), Sara Steele (Sefton), Courtney Torres; three great nieces, Laney Harlan, Lillian Harlan, and Sofia Steele; one great nephew Maverick Sibley; two cousins and their families, Matthew Barber and Michael Barber; and special friends, Geri Hausman and Virginia (Ginny) Brooks.
She is preceded in death by her mother and step-father, M. Jane and Don Bligh; step-son, Brandon Settle; brothers, Patrick Dewey and Thomas Dewey; grandparents, Harry and Hazel Dewey, and Martin and Helen Barber; an uncle and aunt, Joe and Shirley Barber.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 3:30 pm at the home of her sister, Kelly Sibley. An address will be provided through email: kellysib78@gmail.com.
Per Amy's request, cremation rites will be accorded, and professional services will be handled by Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.
