Amy Louise Boxer, age 91, of Kirkwood, Mo., passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Cedarhurst Memory Care in Granite City, IL. Amy was born on June 7, 1932 in Cardwell, MO, a daughter of the late Jerome and Nancy Victoria (Darden) Carter.
Amy will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, aunt and a dear friend. Amy was a member of Lemay Church of Christ in St. Louis, MO. She enjoyed going to church and spending time with her family. In her younger years, Amy worked at various women’s clothing stores in St. Louis, MO. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, Amy was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney Boxer; sister, Betty Jo Hollingsworth; and by three brothers, Arthur Carter, Henry Carter and Corbet Carter.
Amy is survived by her loving children, James (Karla) Tuberville of Bryan, TX, Linda Rodriguez of Granite City, IL and Karen (Rene) Serrano of Granite City, IL; dear brother, Jerry Carter; proud grandmother to Tania Tuberville, James Tuberville, Trisha Ford, Jeffery Ward, Amy Ortiz, Kimberly Zavala, Robie Cortez, Esteban Aguayo, Angelica Hernandez, Jose Jarillo, Anna Carreno and Adriana Smith; twenty-six great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL.
In celebration of her life, a funeral service will be held at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL. Interment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
Memorial donations may be given to Alzheimer’s Association. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
