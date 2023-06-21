Althea “Marlene” Ross, 80, of Otto, North Carolina and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away at her home on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.
Marlene was born June 18, 1942, in Granite City, Illinois, a daughter of the late Marlin and Leora (Allen) Rogers. She married the love of her life, Owen E. Ross on May 25, 1962, in Granite City, Illinois and he survives. Marlene was a faithful member of the Morrison Presbyterian Church in Franklin, North Carolina where she served many years as a Sunday school teacher. She had a passion for genealogy and learning of family history. She enjoyed her days of playing games with family and friends, traveling the world with her husband, painting, baking and cross-stitch. Marlene cherished her family and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and many friends. In addition to her beloved husband of 61 years, she is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Julia and Robert Ringering of Bethalto, Illinois, Kimberly and Boe Yeager of Bunker Hill, Illinois and Carrie and Thomas Underwood of Franklin, North Carolina; a sister and brother-in-law, Carol and David Boyd of Fredericksburg, Virginia; a granddaughter, Katrina Yeager of Bunker Hill, Illinois; a step great-grandchild; thirteen nieces and nephews; other extended family and friends. In celebration of her life, a memorial visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Monday, July 10, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until time of a memorial service at 5:00 p.m. In lieu of floral tributes, memorial donations can be made to Morrison Presbyterian Church, 511 Morrison Road, Franklin, NC 28734 and may be accepted at the funeral chapel. www.irwinchapel.com