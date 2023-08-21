Alta Rhine

Alta Ruth Rhine, 88, died at 1:11 a.m. on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Eden Retirement Village in Edwardsville. She was born March 30, 1935 in Broughton, IL the daughter of the late Arlie and Ruth (Curry) Faries, Sr. On April 26, 1952 in Morganfield, KY she married Dale Rhine, and he preceded her in death on July 8, 2012. Surviving are one daughter, Becky Pattan (Louis) of Alton, two granddaughters, Lindsay Pattan (Denis), Lauren Pattan (James), one great grandson, Murray Rogalsky, two sisters, Jane Oeth, Wanda Sue Greer, two brothers, Jim Faries (Judy) and Junior “Willis” Faries, special niece, Janet Barker (Mike) and many other nieces and nephews, Ricky Joe Rhine (Melba), Chris Barker, Kim Feese (Bill), Kevin Oeth (Barb), Kelly Oeth (Tina), Denny Faries (Charla), Debbie Dismang (Dave), Julie Lemmon, Tim Lemmon (Heidi) and Laurie Springer. Also surviving are special friends, Jeff Hicks (Pam), Rhonda Roloff (Don), Marcia Feldman (Dave), Julie Pattan (Joe), Connie Goewey (Dennis) and Gary Carruthers (Cathy). Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Marion Denton Faries, one sister, Betty Sexton, three nephews, Monte Rhine and Marion R. Faries and Keith Dahms. Visitation will be Monday, August 28, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 12:00 p.m. noon at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. The burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the Alzheimer’s Association. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
