Alma Rose (Mason) Jones, 88, of Cedar Creek Assisted Living of Godfrey, IL, formerly of Brighton, IL, passed away Monday, July 3, 2023, at St. Anthony's Health Care in Alton, IL.
Alma was born September 22, 1934 in Alton, IL, the daughter of Edwin Mason and Stella (Vancil) Mason. She married James "Jim" Cleveland Jones on July 8th, 1954 in Alton and Jim preceded her in death on February 7, 2009.
Alma was a long time member of the Brown Street Baptist Church in Alton. She enjoyed spending time bowling, working in her garden, raising animals, playing video games, watching game shows and spending time with her grandchildren and friends.
Survivors include her two sisters, Evelyn (Don) Fletcher of Godfrey, Audrey (Don) Goodwin of O'Fallon, MO: her daughters, Linda Harbaugh, and Brenda Powers; her son James "Jimmy" (Sherlene) Jones Jr.; her grandchildren, Kimberly (Dusty) Wiegand, Rosemary Jones, Janet (Eric) Oettle, Amanda Harbaugh, John (Stacey) Harbaugh Jr., Nicholas (Jill) Powers, James (Jay) Powers II, John (Lindsay) Powers, Jacklynn (Chad) Powers Welch, Christopher (Brandy) Jones, Cassandra (Ryan) Fenstermaker, Joshua (Laura) Jones, Amber Jones, Brant Clore, Traci (James) Woodall; many great-grand and great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; as well her beloved pet, Sugar.
Alma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; sisters Pearl, Ora, Alta, Dorothy, and Marcella, her brother, Ralph, her grandson, Stephen Link; and two sons-in-law, James Powers and John Harbaugh Sr.
Visitation will be held Thursday, July 6, 2023 from 10:00 am until the time of service at Noon at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home, 2521 Edwards St., Alton, IL with Pastor Daniel Sternquist officiating.
Burial will take place at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brown Street Baptist Church in Alton.
