Alice Jean Rogers, 69, of Mitchell, Illinois, passed away at 7:44 p.m. on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the Granite Nursing and Rehab in Granite City.
She was born March 14, 1954, in Granite City, a daughter of the late Stella Kirkover.
She retired from 7-Up in St. Louis after 15 years of service as a bottler.
Alice loved her dogs, enjoyed electronics, gaming and politics and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends.
She is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Stacey and Ronnie Dethrow of Mitchell; two brothers, Dennis and Kenneth Kirkover; other extended family, neighbors and friends.
Memorials may be made to Renee's Rescue Sanctuary and may be accepted at Irwin Chapel.
Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com