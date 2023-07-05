alice callison

Alice M. Callison, 78, passed away at 5:34pm on Saturday, July 1, 2023, with her family by her side.
She was born on July 10, 1944, the daughter of the late Cornelius and Juanita Ruckman. She married John Callison on October 5, 1962, in South Roxana, and he survives. Other survivors include a daughter: April Wrenn of Moro, a son and daughter in law: John and Lisa Callison of Bethalto, four grandchildren: Cole Callison, Keith Wrenn, Leigha Callison, Kaitlynn Wrenn, three sisters and two brothers in law: Louise Dustman of East Alton, Janet and Ray Garrett of Troy, Illinois, Dollie and Dave Lester of Ozark, Missouri, two brothers: Jerry and Pam Ruckman of Georgetown, Texas, Ken and Lyn Ruckman of Deltona, Florida, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Alice formerly employed at Owens - Illinois Glass Works and later at JC Penney’s. She was a member of the Wood River Kiwanis Club. She was a member of Enjoy Church in Alton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother: Neil Wayne Ruckman, a son in law: Bill Wrenn, and a brother in law: Larry Dustman.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 10:30am until time of funeral services at 12:30pm on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Pastor Daren Carstens will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to Enjoy Church or to Mooseheart in care of Moosehaven, 1791 Park Avenue, Orange Park, Florida 32073, and will be accepted at the funeral home.