Alan J. Rapp, 59, of Godfrey, IL, passed away unexpectedly at Alton Memorial Hospital on August 23, 2023, at 6:11 am.
He was born January 26, 1964 in St Louis, MO the son of Carol Ann (Huck/Rapp) Woodman and Alvin J. Rapp.
Alan is survived by his father, Alvin J. Rapp of New Haven, IN; a sister, Kathryn (Chris) Noble, and 2 nephews, of Fort Wayne, IN; an aunt, Mary (Paul) Schwent of O'Fallon, MO, and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Allison Marie Rapp; his mother, Carol Ann (Huck/Rapp) Woodman, and his stepmother, Carol L. Rapp.
Cremation Rites were accorded. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is entrusted with professional services.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, September 1, 2023, at St Patrick's Cemetery, 2801 Greenwood, Godfrey, IL 62035.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.