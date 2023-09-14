Adele Metz

Adele Elaine Metz, age 74, of Edwardsville, passed away Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her family.
She was born July 10, 1949, in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, to the late Robert Easley and Patricia Bond.
Adele was raised in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, and graduated from Mt. Vernon High School in 1966.
She met Nelson F. Metz and they were married on November 23, 1968.
She went on to become a registered nurse by attending Alton Memorial Hospital School of Nursing from 1966 to 1969. She later received her Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Psychology from SIU Edwardsville. After she received her Bachelor’s Degree, she went on to attend school at the University of Illinois Springfield and received her Master’s Degree in Counseling. She provided counseling for the Tri-County Counseling Center in Jerseyville, Illinois, and Madison County Employment & Training in Alton, IL.
Adele is survived by her husband: Nelson F. Metz of Edwardsville, IL, daughters: Monica Metz of Kansas City, MO, Gretchen (Shane) Johnson of Twin Falls, ID, Sarah (Aaron) Kilpatrick of Bethalto, IL, and son: John M. Metz of San Rafael, CA, grandchildren: Alexander N. Metz, Calvin Johnson, AJ, Charlie and Niley Kilpatrick, brothers: Robert (Laddawan) Easley and John (Lisa) Easley, sisters: Joyce (Tom) Jones and Dee Ann Firebaugh.
Family will receive friends Sunday, September 17, 2023 from 2:00pm until the hour of service at 5:00pm at the Gent Funeral Home in Alton, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen Foundation or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
The family is being served by Gent Funeral Home 2409 State Street, Alton, IL. 62002
Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com