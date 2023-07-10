Adel Schneider

Adel F Schneider passed peacefully on Friday, July 7, 2023.
She was the beloved wife of the late William D. Schneider, mother of Pamela (Daniel) Corbett and Nancy (William) Kreeb, grandmother of Rachel (Seth) Armstrong, Hillary Corbett, Matthew Kreeb, Jacob (Ashley) Kreeb, and Anna (Daniel) Marxkors. She treasured her four great-grandchildren: Spencer, Wyatt, Jesse Warman, and Cora Armstrong, and niece, Marsha (Paul) Depper. Her parents were the late John Jacob and Lillian M. Van Buren of West Alton, Missouri.
A graduate of Wood River High School, Adel worked as a nurse’s aide then as a homemaker. Her home was the center for family gatherings and fun with friends. She was a Girl Scout leader, PTA President, and Sunday School Teacher. She was a life-long member of the Evangelical United Church of Christ in Godfrey. She built community by viewing others as her family and treasured the opportunity to cook for others and pitch in for a good cause.
Adel loved to travel with yearly trips to Walker, Minnesota. She enjoyed her trips to France, Mexico, and China and was ready to go anywhere at any time. She enjoyed the Boundary Waters Canoe Area and cross-country skiing in Wisconsin and dancing at the Senior Citizen Center.
Friends are welcome to visit on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. until time to celebrate her life at 11:00 a.m. at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Godfrey. Reverend Jerry MeCaskey will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to the Evangelical United Church of Christ or the charity of choice. Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com