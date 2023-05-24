Aaron Bizaillion

Aaron Isreal Bizaillion, 47, passed away at 10:45 a.m. on Monday, May 22, 2023 at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis with his family by his side. He was born May 21, 1976 in Alton, the son of the late Theresa (Whitten) Charlton. Aaron loved music and loved being outdoors. He volunteered for a local community garden, loved his kids, family and the Lord. He married Rebecca Grondine, and she survives. Also, surviving are two sons, Dylan Bizaillion of East Alton, Jared Korte of Edwardsville, one step son, Jarrett Damschroder of O’Fallon, MO, one step daughter, Olivia Damschroder of O’Fallon, MO, three sisters, Angel Adam (Travis) of Godfrey, Kim Dondanville (Jeff) of Godfrey, Jessica Dickey (Nate) of Granite City, two nieces, Harper Adam, McKenna Dondanville and two nephews, Jonah Dondanville and Grayson Dickey. A visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Gent Funeral in Alton. Reverend Steve Pace will officiate. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Neurofibromatosis Midwest. Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com