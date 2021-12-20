The Alton YWCA is inviting the public to participate in a trivia night to benefit their charitable efforts, all from the comfort of your own home. On January 29th, the YWCA will hold a virtual trivia night is where participants can login to Zoom and win prizes for their trivial knowledge. Tickets are $25 per person or $200 for a “table” of 8 players. Mulligans and 50/50 raffle tickets will also be available for purchase.
Alton YWCA Executive Director Dorothy Hummel says last year’s virtual event was a success.
Funds raised by the trivia night will support YWCA programs that benefit area youth including Girls Circle, Community Tutoring and Child Enrichment, racial and social justice programs and more. To purchase tickets for the event head to altonywca.com or call 618-465-7774.