The YWCA is offering a free workshop for teachers of young children to “support racial healing” and “build a bridge for a more equitable community”. 'DiverStory for Educators' helps support teachers in presenting books and facilitating conversations with their students about diversity and inclusion, specifically about race and racism.
Member of the Racial Justice Committee YWCA Southwestern Illinois, Becky Cowart, tells the Big Z all about the workshop.
The free workshop for educators will be held on Tuesday, May 17th from 3:30 to 5 pm at the YWCA located at 304 E. Third Street in Alton. There will be snacks available for attendees, and each teacher may choose 8-10 free new diverse picture books to bring to their classroom. You may register for the event by calling 465-7774 or by clicking the link below.