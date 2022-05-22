The YWCA of Southwestern Illinois is inviting parents and guardians to sign-up girls between the ages of 10 and 13 for its no-cost “Girls Circle” program this summer in Alton.
The program places emphasis on generating, re-establishing, and continuing healthy relationships.
YWCA executive director Dorothy Hummel tells The Big Z the weekly topics discussed will relate to everyday issues that girls may have experienced or will experience.
The YWCA is offering two groups of up to 12 middle-school-aged girls the opportunity to participate in an 8-week session of Girls Circle, focusing on "Being a Girl." Participants will meet from 4:00-5:30pm either Wednesday or Thursday afternoons, Beginning June 1, at the YWCA located at 304 East 3rd Street in Alton.
To register, go to https://forms.gle/FLEQLw2GYtmvJc299
For more details, call 618-465-7774 or email: info@altonywca.com