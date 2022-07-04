Alton Main Street has a new promotion called “Eat Shop Play Alton.” It’s designed to support the city’s locally-owned businesses and help people find new places to shop “small.”
Visit the Farmers and Artisans Market any Saturday from eight until noon to pick up a free “Eat Shop Play” reusable bag. That bag will get you special deals at participating stores through the end of the year.
Alton Main Street executive director Sara McGibany tells the Big Z about an additional way to have fun with the promotion.
There are at least 30 businesses taking part in the Eat Shop Play Alton deals. You can find a list at: www.downtownalton.com/eatshopplay .