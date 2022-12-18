YOUTH WRESTLING

Team Results

1     Mt Vernon Rams, IL                                 183.0

2     Normal Community Ironmen, IL              182.0

3     Roxana Shells, IL                                   176.5

4     Quincy Blue Devils, IL                             173.5

5     Triad Knights, IL                                       162.0

6     Belleville East Lancers, IL                       159.5

7     Bloomington Raiders, IL                          156.5

8     Mattoon Green Wave, IL                         140.5

9     Murphysboro Red Devils, IL                    136.5

10   Jacksonville Crimsons, IL                        125.5

11   Morton Potters, IL                                    120.0

12   Alton Redbirds, IL                                  114.5

13   Bethalto (Civic Memorial) Eagles, IL   111.0

14   Marion Wildcats, IL                                  104.5

15   Carbondale Terriers, IL                            99.5

16   Fort Zumwalt North Panthers, MO          91.0

17   Lincoln Railsplitters, IL                             84.0

18   Highland Bulldogs, IL                               76.0

19   O`Fallon Panthers, IL                              71.5

20   Mascoutah Indians, IL                             66.5

21   West Frankfort Redbirds, IL                    65.5

22   Anna-Jonesboro Wildcats, IL                  64.0

23   Collinsville Kahoks, IL                              57.0

24   Red Bud Musketeers, IL                          55.0

25   Jerseyville Panthers, IL                        48.0

25   Waterloo Bulldogs, IL                              48.0

27   Champaign Central Maroons, IL             47.5

28   Centralia Orphans, IL                              36.5

29   East Alton-Wood River Oilers, IL        32.0

30   Trico Pioneers, IL                                     14.0

Local Top 8 finishers

120 pounds

3rd Place - Leyton Cobine of Roxana Shells

6th Place - Aslan Merioles of Alton Redbirds

126 pounds

3rd Place - Brandon Green Jr of Roxana Shells

5th Place - William Harris of Alton Redbirds

138 pounds

6th Place - Lyndon Thies of Roxana Shells

145 pounds

6th Place - Yaveion Freeman of Alton Redbirds

152 pounds

4th Place - Antoine Phillips of Alton Redbirds

5th Place - Braden Johnson of Roxana Shells

6th Place - Brock Barrows of Bethalto (Civic Memorial) Eagles

170 pounds

8th Place - Robert Watt of Roxana Shells

195 pounds

2nd Place - Logan Cooper of Bethalto (Civic Memorial) Eagles

4th Place - Shane Scott of Alton Redbirds

220 pounds

3rd Place - James Herring of Roxana Shells

7th Place - Drake Champlin of East Alton-Wood River Oilers

285 pounds

3rd Place - Jaydon Busch of Jerseyville Panthers

5th Place - Chase Allen of Roxana Shells

8th Place - Jake Herrin of Bethalto (Civic Memorial) Eagles