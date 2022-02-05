A fire at Lewis and Clark Elementary School, Friday afternoon, looks to have started in the basement of the structure.
Wood River Fire Department received mutual aid from four other departments in putting it out.
There’s smoke and water damage to the building.
No students were in the school Friday, due to it being a snow day.
Wood River – Hartford School District officials will be assessing the damage and what it means for next week's classes.
The state fire marshal’s office will be investigating the cause.