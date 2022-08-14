Businessman Bill Dettmers is launching a bid for Wood River City Council.
Dettmers says residents want someone to listen to them and to prioritize the needs of the community.
Dettmers tells The Big Z he feels city leadership is forcing a new Rec Center on the public.
Dettmers says if elected to Wood River City Council in April, he’ll focus on an aggressive restructuring of the city budget and use the one-percent sales tax passed in April 2019 to promote growth.
He feels that can be achieved by offering new incentives to lure families and businesses to town, reward current homeowners for investing in their homes, and reduce the pension debt while lowering personal property taxes.