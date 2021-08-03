A virtual training leadership conference is coming soon, and registration is underway. The annual LeadHERship Seminar presented by the RiverBend Growth Association is scheduled for Friday, October 8, from 1 to 4pm. It’s an event in which participants discuss and learn more about women’s issues faced throughout the business community while also recognizing the Riverbend region’s “Remarkable Women.”
Growth Association President John Keller tells The Big Z sponsorships for the event are still available.
Individual registrations are $30 for RiverBend Growth Association members or $40 for non-members. A group rate for 6 to 8 people is also available at $150, allowing for a flex meeting space that facilitates an in-person atmosphere with all the same benefits of the virtual environment. Nominations for the second annual LeadHERship Award will start in late August. For more information call (618) 467-2280 or visit www.growthassociation.com