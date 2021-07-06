A measure now on the governor’s desk would bring about a variety of changes for legal gun owners getting a firearm owner’s identification card or concealed carry licenses.
Last month, after the House passed House Bill 562, House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch said the measure will help address serious problems.
But the measure doesn’t increase penalties for those committing crimes with illegal guns. It does include other provisions that trouble Republican state Rep. Tim Butler.
Supporters of the legislation from both sides of the aisle say the measure will streamline the FOID and CCL application process to help cut down on the persistent backlog.