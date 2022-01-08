There's a "Winter Weather Advisory" posted from 6 am until 9 pm Saturday. The National Weather Service says we can expect freezing drizzle, coupled with gusty winds, to cause potentially hazardous travel conditions. Up to a tenth-of-an-inch ice accumulation is possible.
Roads may develop slick spots, and elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses could become dangerous. Same goes for walking on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways.
To check road conditions across Illinois there's a website: www.gettingaroundillinois.com .