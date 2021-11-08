The William M. BeDell Achievement and Resource Center in Wood River will celebrate two annual traditions this weekend: one new and one old. Their annual dance and auction was cancelled last year due to COVID-19 mitigations, so they held a fundraiser-parade in its’ place.
This year, they are holding the dance and keeping what they describe as the “world’s smallest parade”. The tiny parade circles around the ARC located at 400 S. Main Street in Wood River, and this year will be led by USMC Veteran and Roberts Ford owner Sam Roberts.
Executive Director at the William M. BeDell ARC Chad Rollins tells the Big Z they’re happy to bring back the dance and auction.
The parade will be held this Friday at 11:30 am at the ARC located at 400 S. Main Street in Wood River. The ARC dance and auction takes place the following Saturday night at Julia’s Banquet Center, located in EastGate Plaza, at 7 pm.
Donations are appreciated but not required to attend the parade. Tickets to the dance are $20 per person. Soda, beer and hors d’oeuvres will be served. For more info on the parade or the dance, call 618-251-2175.