It won’t be long, and we’ll see outdoor temperatures dropping well below freezing. And that could cause problems in your home… including water damage from frozen and burst pipes.
Karen Cotton with Illinois American Water says it’s best to take precautions *now* before the worst of the cold weather happens.
Cotton says also to make sure everyone at home knows where the main water shut-off valve is.
And make sure sprinkler and irrigation systems attached to the home are shut-off.
More tips on guarding against winter water pipe damage are available at Illinois A-M Water Dot Com.