The Citizens Utility Board is expressing disappointment that Ameren-Illinois customer bills will be going up by an average of two bucks per month, beginning in January. The Illinois Commerce Commission approved a “formula” rate hike on December 13th.
CUB spokesman Jim Chilsen says utility companies typically say delivery rate increases go toward paying for upkeep within their system.
Chilsen tells The Big Z this increase just really comes at a bad time.
Chilsen says there is a bit of good news for consumers, though, as the newly-passed “Climate and Equitable Jobs Act” gives state regulators more authority, provides for greater transparency, and takes into consideration customer priorities.