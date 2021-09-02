An effort by a grassroots organization in Alton to try and help the homeless stay warm during the winter nights is gearing up winter. Their plan is to open the warming center at the Deliverance Temple on E. 6th Street when the temperature drops below 20 degrees. A volunteer recruitment effort is coming up in about a week.
Kristen Gaither tells The Big Z the center has over 60 volunteers but would like more.
If you would like to volunteer, Gaither encourages you to attend a meeting at LaMay’s Catering at the former Riverbend Billiards building on September 9 at 7pm. You can also message the group through their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/OvernightWarmingCentersAlton/