The local chapter of the Sierra Club and the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center are calling on volunteers for their 15th annual Mississippi Earthtones River Clean-up. The conservation and clean-up event is always held the weekend after the Mississippi Earthtones Festival on Broadway in Alton.
Volunteers and staff will work to rid local islands and shorelines of the Mississippi of trash and debris. In it’s 15 years, the annual river clean up has collected 36 tons of trash and recycled 8 tons of recyclable materials.
Three-River Project Coordinator for the Sierra Club Christine Favilla tells the Big Z what volunteers can expect.
The river clean-up event will be held on Saturday September 25th from 9 am to 3 pm.
Volunteers will receive a free boat ride, lunch, and a t-shirt for their participation. Registration is required and must be done so by September 23rd. To register head to the link below.