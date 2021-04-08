Coffee Talk with Caregivers is an informational virtual group for caregivers of aging loved ones with memory loss.
There is no charge to participate and anyone is welcome to join. The family caregivers who attend will have a front-row seat to the discussions about a variety of topics to help support and educate about caregiving, life, family, self-care, problem-solving, communication, behaviors, and more. The group meets the last Monday of each month from 1–2 p.m. online using Zoom. The group will next meet April 26.
Coffee Talk with Caregivers is an open discussion.
“We want to hear your caregiving journey, highs, and lows, regarding the presented topic,” said Stacey Rhodes, dementia specialist and adult day program director for St. John’s Community Care. “We hope that this group’s participants will see a decrease in feelings associated with caregiver burden, improvement in family relationships, self-confidence, and an increase in caregiver knowledge and problem-solving abilities.”
For more information about attending this group, call (618) 344-5008. An email address is required to send a Zoom invitation.