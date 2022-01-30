Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn has identified the person killed in a head-on-collision late Friday afternoon in the 900 block of South Moreland Road in Bethalto. 22-year-old Traveon W. Ward Jr. of Bethalto was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:42 pm. The preliminary investigation shows blunt head trauma as the cause of death, pending further toxicological testing.
The crash occurred when Ward’s vehicle attempted to pass another vehicle on South Moreland Road and apparently hit an oncoming truck. The two passengers of the truck have been identified as a married couple from Hartford who were treated by paramedics at the scene and then later taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation by the Bethalto Police Department. Funeral arrangements for Ward are pending at this time.