An overflow crowed packed the Round House in Wood River Friday to honor local veterans and their service. The Veterans Day Committee conducted the ceremony which included presentations of Quilts of Valor to several honorees. Hartford resident Jan Copeland, who heads the Southern Illinois Quilts of Valor Foundation, said the quilts serve as a hug from all of us when no one else is around.
Copeland said more than 11 hundred and 50 quilts have been delivered to veterans this year in Southern Illinois and 175 in the metro area. The ceremony was noticeable moving to many members of the audience and Copeland said she isn’t immune to the emotion.