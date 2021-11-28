State Representative Katie Stuart says she’s working in Springfield on behalf of military veterans. Her priorities to help them include: more employment opportunities, increased education benefits, and expanding access to mental health services.
Representative Stuart has organized a “Veterans Benefits Fair” for Monday morning (November 29th) at the American Legion Post, 1022 Vandalia Street in Collinsville. It runs from nine until noon.
It’s a free event, and open to all veterans and their families.
Representatives from state agencies and community groups that assist vets will be there to explain what they offer.