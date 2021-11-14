The volunteer firefighters of Rosewood Heights are hoping the vandalism targeting their fire house will stop. They posted on social media over the weekend that some youths have been throwing large rocks at the building at night-time. Law enforcement was called to interrupt one incident.
The worst of the vandalism happened when a rock was thrown through the window of one of the engine bays.
Rosewood Heights firefighters also have noticed some large rocks being left on Airline Drive in front of the fire house on occasion – so use caution when driving past.
And they ask if anyone sees anything suspicious at the property – call the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.