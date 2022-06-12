There’s been a rise in graffiti and vandalism on Madison County Transit trails.
MCT is offering a $1000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of persons who are damaging the public property.
MCT managing director S.J. Morrison tells the Big Z in many cases the graffiti appearing in trails and tunnels is inappropriate, lewd, and not in line with the agency’s mission.
Morrison says most of the graffiti is being found on MCT trails in the Edwardsville – Glen Carbon area.
Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine says his office will have no tolerance for this blatant disregard for public property, and he promises to prosecute any offender to the fullest extent of the law.
Anyone with information about the source of the graffiti/vandalism on MCT trails is asked to call Edwardsville Police at 618-656-2131. You can also e-mail: trails@mct.org .