Six people are now confirmed dead after tornado struck an Amazon warehouse on the west side of Edwardsville Friday night. A number of other people were injured as recovery and cleanup operations continued into Saturday. A total of 45 people survived the incident.
The National Weather Service has been surveying damage today and initial reports indicate it may have been an EF3 rated tornado that hit Madison County, meaning winds upwards of 136 miles per hour could have hit the warehouse near I-270 and Highway 111 Friday just after 8:30pm. A final report has not yet been released.
Edwardsville Police Chief Michael Fillback says police and firefighters from more than 11 agencies were called to the scene Friday night, with reports of people being trapped. He calls the Amazon warehouse damage “catastrophic.”
Search and recovery efforts continued Saturday and may last three more days.
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has been in touch with the mayor of Edwardsville, and he pledged state resources to help.
Chief Fillback says those wishing to donate on behalf of those injured can direct their gifts to the Salvation Army or American Red Cross.