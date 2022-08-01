Incoming freshmen with autism spectrum disorder at the University of Illinois Urbana Champaign soon will have access to additional help.
The Illinois Neurodiversity Initiative pilot program is set to launch in the fall and will offer autism-specific services to promote student success.
“Only 38% of students on the autism spectrum who enter college end up graduating, which is a pretty dire statistic,” said Jeanne Kramer, director of The Autism Program on campus. “The big picture is getting these students through college successfully, and then plugging them into a career so that they can live independently and reach their potential.”
One major goal of the programs is to support the mental health of students. The university’s department of psychology will lend a hand in that area.
“They're planning on meeting with these students every week to check in with them, to make sure that they're connected to resources on campus, to make sure that they're not lonely,” Kramer said.
Another area that many students on the spectrum tend to need support with is getting plugged in socially.
“Part of what we will do is a social mentoring program,” Kramer said. “We'll be getting the students together and talking about the different skills that they need to find places where they can make friends and join conversations.”
Other aspects of the program will help to develop students in what are known as “executive functions.”
“We'll be teaching them strategies to make sure that they're meeting deadlines and to make sure that they're communicating with their instructors and their classmates,” Kramer said. “[We’ll] teach them skills, like organizing their notes, planning projects, and managing their time.”
Kramer said leaders also will work to keep parents involved.
“All of the research has shown that students do best in college when they have a really good support system at home,” Kramer said. “We'll be meeting with parents once a month to have a virtual support group.”
The initiative also will give participants opportunities to meet and engage with potential employers through internships and other campus events.
The program begins in the fall with up to 12 students expected in the inaugural group of freshmen.
“I'm really excited that this is happening,” Kramer said. “I'm excited for the students that are interested in it. And just really hopeful that we can continue to work with them, listen to them, and support them in the ways that they're expressing.”