Following two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Way’s southwest Illinois division will host its sixth yearly “Power of the Purse” fundraiser on April 28th.
The location is Lewis and Clark Community College’s Edwardsville campus on Troy Road.
The United Way’s Erin Smith tells The Big Z tickets cost $30, and the proceeds stay local.
If you’ve never been to a “Power of the Purse” event before, there’s a silent purse auction and a live auction with a fashion showcase of designer handbags.
Some brand named purses up for bid will include: Kate Spade, Michael Kors, and Vera Bradley.
To register for the event or inquire about a sponsorship, visit www.helpingpeople.org/purse or call Millie Bond at 618-258-9800.