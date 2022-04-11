April is Money Smart Month. For the 10th year in a row, the United Way of Greater St. Louis and the St. Louis Regional Financial Empowerment Coalition are holding over 60 events throughout the St. Louis metro region to educate citizens about financial literacy, money saving tips, fraud, and scam alerts and more.
The in-person seminars cover different topics and are aimed at all age groups, from small children to senior citizens. Several events are coming up in Madison County and the Metro East.
United Way of Greater St. Louis Community Economic Development Director Debbie Irwin talks about some upcoming events this week on our side of the river.
Besides in-person events, there are also a number of virtual seminars offered on the group’s website. For a complete list of Money Smart Month events head to moneysmartstlouis.org