With mid to upper 90-degree temperatures predicted this week, local health experts are hoping you will play it safe. If you can't avoid the heat, you are urged to take frequent breaks, and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.
Once you get too hot, Dr. John Rinker with OSF HealthCare said you can start to experience heat illness. Heat-related illness can largely be avoided by taking the proper precautions, he said.
Children and the elderly are the most susceptible to heat-related problems, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke, so health officials advise you make it a point to check on them regularly.