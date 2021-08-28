The FBI Springfield Division is on the search for two men who robbed a bank in East St. Louis on Friday afternoon. The men entered the First Bank branch in the 300 block of Riverpark Drive late in the afternoon wearing masks and dark clothing. Authorities have not yet at this time made it known if the suspects were armed or not, but one person is reported to have died at the scene. Exactly what caused the death is currently unclear.
The suspects are described as two black males, both approximately 5'8" to 5'9" inches tall. One suspect was wearing a black hoodie with distinct white writing down the arm that said Dunder Mifflin Inc, Paper Company. A fictional company from the comedy series the Office. The other suspect was wearing a black hoodie with a silver zipper running up the middle of the front of the hoodie, black pants, and black shoes.
The suspects are believed to have tried to enter a bank in Fairmont City, Illinois earlier that day and on Aug. 26, but were not let in due to suspicious behavior, according to FBI Springfield. The Springfield Office of the FBI is continuing the investigation. Those with any information are urged to call 217-522-9675.
The two were seen driving a 2002-2011 white Lexus with black rims, no gas cap, and Missouri temporary plates