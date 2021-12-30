Two people from Grafton who were killed in a crash on Interstate 57 in Jefferson County on Wednesday have been identified. 73-year-old Terry Stromske and his wife 70-year-old Kathy Stromske died from their injuries. Illinois State Police say the pickup truck the couple were riding in hit a parked semi-tractor trailer near mile post 84 around 2:30pm Wednesday.
Police say Terry Stromske was the driver of the pickup and died at the scene. Kathy Stromske was freed from the wreckage but later died of her injuries at an area hospital. The driver of the semi was not injured. The crash took place in the northbound lanes and the highway was shut down for more than 90 minutes after the accident. The crash remains under investigation.