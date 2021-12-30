A two-vehicle fatal traffic crash occurred on Interstate 57 in Jefferson County at around 2:30 pm on Wednesday involving two Grafton residents. A Peterbilt semi-truck-tractor was stopped on the right shoulder of I-57 when a GMC Sierra pickup truck traveling Northbound struck the rear of the semi.
The driver of the pickup, a 73-year-old man from Grafton was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, a 70-year-old woman from Grafton was transported to an area hospital where she later died. The driver of the semi, 31-year-old Nodell Graves of Madison, Wisconsin was not injured.
I-57 Northbound was closed to traffic in the area for over an hour and a half after the accident. Police have not yet released the names of the deceased Grafton residents and the crash is still under investigation.